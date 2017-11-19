K.K Fosu Calls On Colleague Musicians To Compose Song For KABA

Highlife musician, K.K Fosu has called on his colleague musicians to come together and compose a song in honour of the late Asempa FM presenter, Kwadwo Asare-Barfour Acheampong (KABA).

The talented broadcaster with The Multimedia Group Limited died in the early hours of Saturday, 18th November 2017.

KABA, until his sudden death, was the host of popular late afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.

He was married to Valentina Ofori Afriyie who is also a broadcaster with Accra-based Class FM, having worked many years with Radio Gold and Spirit Fm in Kumasi.

He left behind a daughter.



Reacting to his sudden death on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, K.K Fosu urged his colleague musicians to come together and compose a song in honour of KABA.

According to him, KABA is worthy of such remembrance as he was a gem in the media industry.

“I will call on my fellow musicians to come together and compose a song in his honour…he’s worthy of it because he always held Ghana together on his show…,” K.K Fosu said.

He recounted how one of his Aunties was always glued to KABA’s show, Ekosii Sen and told him about everything KABA said.

“Please help me in consoling my Auntie too, she loves KABA too much…KABA held Ghana in his hands like an egg…,” he said.