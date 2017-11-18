Shatta Wale rains curses on legendary Tic Tac

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, better Known as Shatta Wale has rained curses on legendary Hiplife artiste Tic Tac.

Shatta Wale honoured an invitation by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to visit him at the Flagstaff House as a candid birthday retreat.

The 'Kakai' hitmaker also received a gift from the President, when he visited the seat of government.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with Dr Cann on Accra-based Happy 98.9FM ,legendary Tic Tac , delineated emphatically that President Nana Addo shouldn't have presented the gift to Shatta Wale due to his lack of respect for fellow artistes in the music industry.

The 'Philomena Kpitinge' hitmaker recalled an instance on Delay's Show when Shatta Wale took a direct shot at him by claiming he isn't a smart musician.

In responds to Tic Tac's assertion, the 'Wumaame Twe' hitmaker in a live video on Facebook on Thursday,November,16,2017 indicated that God will punish Tic Tac for saying that he (Shatta Wale) never deserved an invitation from President Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Razzonline.com