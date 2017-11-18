Gold Anuli - Babaa ft. Dare Justified

Gold anuli - (Gold de ambasadore) is a singer/songwriter brand turned music producer who performs either accompanying herself with the piano or -in a solo, duo, trio, 4 or 5-piece band.

She is also a record/music producer currently nursing a music label of her own styled Tgroopz Music, a registered music company in Nigeria.

Full names Gold Anuli Nwangwu, she grew up and had most of her formal education in - Owerri, Imo State.

Her zeal for singing and live music initially began as a hobby and later began to define as the work of a lifetime; a lifelong career and ministry.

Starting 1999 in Owerri, she began live singing on various platforms, and embraced music professionally from 2007 as a solo recording artiste.

During this period she joined and led various singing groups. By 2008, she relocated to Lagos to develop her career further and made a debut album effort “MY CHARIOT” self-released in the same year.

She would then embark on various musical trainings to improve her craft after that.

Gold Anuli took a first degree in Estate management at Imo state university which was replete with both academic and musical success and milestone.

In 2010 she went through the four levels of competition in the Black Entertainment Television (BET) organized singing talent hunt programme.

Also the Nigeria edition of the “SUNDAY BEST” and emerged as one of the seven (7) winners out of a whopping 1000 talented singers officiated by talented Judges, Kirk Franklin, Donnie Mclurkin and Kim Burrell and Muyiwa.

Several years after that, Gold has spent most of her time improving her piano and music production skills. Her current single "Kulienu” off the sophomore full-length CD A CHANCE released in 2014 was also self-produced and is widely celebrated.

Over the years, Music Production/ Direction, Voice training, Sound Engineering and playing live piano have become her added repertoire skills.

CONTRIBUTIONS: She is currently convening music concerts and live recordings with other artists also and performs / tours with her music team.

PASSION: Gold loves to worship God with her gift of songs and make people happy with her music. She has a passion to assist young and aspiring music talents and strongly believes that as an icon in the music industry, she is there to inspire as many as would encounter her works, life and message.

"I am extra mindful of the thin line between the business of music and the spiritual part of it., God’s ultimate guidance and a purpose driven life is key to true success in every endeavour” she says.

‘Babaa’ is a brand new single from this talented singer, producer and voice coach.

