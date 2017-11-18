'We Are Human' - Voke | Produced By Xtasy Records

Winner of Destiny Child Gospel Music Talent Hunt Season 3, Voke releases his third single titled "We're Human."

He shares message behind the song:

"We live in a time where diverse kinds of tragic events are happening. Many people are starving, some are homeless due to natural disasters, and most of these people have lost hope.”

"We can't change the happenings in the world but we can be a wing to help someone fly out of that situation when we show a little act of kindness.”

“We are all connected as humans all around the world. We have a heart, and within that heart is a part that loves naturally. We are not robots. We're Human."

DOWNLOAD

Download link: http://bit.ly/WeAreHumansByVoke

LYRICS

We're Human by Voke

Verse 1

Tragedies are happening

everywhere

With the flood in Benue,

hurricane in Texas

Families lost their homes,

kids and properties too

Now they feel its all over

and nothing can be done no more

But, they got you and I

And they can have a shoulder to lean on

Chorus

What makes us Human

Is when we think of what we can

Do for others

In the time of their pains

Every little gift,

every little helping hand

Counts....

These makes us Human

When we're hurting we cry

When we're happy we smile

Coz we're human, human

We stand for one another

Coz we're human

Verse 2

Why turn a blind eye

To the hurt that you see

When you can give a little help

And put a smile on that face

All that we're living for

Is to have a good legacy

So that when we're gone from here

Our work will speak for us

Yes! We're stronger together

Life is worth living

When we love each other.....

Bridge

We are connected as one

We shine brighter

When we light up one another

You can be the reason someone smile

You can be the reason someone feels loved

And believe in the Goodness in people.