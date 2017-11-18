Winner of Destiny Child Gospel Music Talent Hunt Season 3, Voke releases his third single titled "We're Human."
He shares message behind the song: "We live in a time where diverse kinds of tragic events are happening. Many people are starving, some are homeless due to natural disasters, and most of these people have lost hope.”
"We can't change the happenings in the world but we can be a wing to help someone fly out of that situation when we show a little act of kindness.”
“We are all connected as humans all around the world. We have a heart, and within that heart is a part that loves naturally. We are not robots. We're Human."
LYRICS We're Human by Voke Verse 1 Tragedies are happening everywhere With the flood in Benue, hurricane in Texas Families lost their homes, kids and properties too Now they feel its all over and nothing can be done no more But, they got you and I And they can have a shoulder to lean on Chorus What makes us Human Is when we think of what we can Do for others In the time of their pains Every little gift, every little helping hand Counts.... These makes us Human When we're hurting we cry When we're happy we smile Coz we're human, human We stand for one another Coz we're human Verse 2 Why turn a blind eye To the hurt that you see When you can give a little help And put a smile on that face All that we're living for Is to have a good legacy So that when we're gone from here Our work will speak for us Yes! We're stronger together Life is worth living When we love each other..... Bridge We are connected as one We shine brighter When we light up one another You can be the reason someone smile You can be the reason someone feels loved And believe in the Goodness in people.
'We Are Human' - Voke | Produced By Xtasy Records
Download link: http://bit.ly/WeAreHumansByVoke
