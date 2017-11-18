Baby Blanche Intensifies Her ‘No Pant’ Campaign

Actress Baby Blanche has insisted that she is not ready to retract her statement earlier made that women wearing panties is dangerous.

According to the Trophy movie producer in an interview with Koo Fanti on Kessben TV on their entertainment show over the weekend, she still insists that wearing panties is dangerous for women.

"I insist on leading a campaign to prevent women from wearing panties. The campaign is ‘Operation Remove Your Panties’."

She noted that the campaign is advising young ladies to refrain from wearing panties since they play a major role in the cause of infections – like Candida - in the female genital organ.

Baby Blanche is currently promoting her movie, Trophy, which is the talk of the town.