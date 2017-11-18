Ebonylife TV Hosts Successful Sisterhood Awards At Wimbiz Annual Conference
EbonyLife TV
Mo Abudu (EbonyLife TV), Aishah Ahmad (WimBiz Executive Council) and the WimBiz team at the 2017 WimBiz annual conference, just prior to the EbonyLife TV Sisterhood Awards
Spotlight shines on outstanding Nigerian women in business, creative and charity sectors
Hundreds of women converged at Eko Hotel and Suites this week for the annual Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WimBiz) conference.
The conference was empowered and inspired by outstanding speakers and role models.
The climax of the 2-day event was the EbonyLife TV Sisterhood Awards, in special partnership with WimBiz for the second year.
The awards recognise women who have made a significant contribution to their respective fields.
The Sisterhood Awards was launched in 2014, as part of the 50th birthday celebrations of Mo Abudu, founder and CEO of EbonyLife TV.
She was glad to see so many women being recognized for breaking barriers and collaborating with each other at this year’s awards.
“It was delightful to see women from diverse sectors being celebrated. I am hopeful that these awards will continue for many years, so that we can continue to encourage women who are working hard, achieving their dreams and uplifting the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.
One of the highlights of the evening was the special tribute to Joke Silva, the veteran actress of stage and screen, who is celebrating more than thirty years in the entertainment industry.
In addition to the hardworking and inspiring women who received awards and nominations, there were crowd-pleasing performances by popular vocalist 9ice and Bisola of Big Brother Nigeria fame.
The awardees received their plaques from some of last year’s winners and women who have been celebrated for their achievements, such as outgoing chairperson of WimBiz Executive Council, Aishah Ahmad, celebrity designer Folake Coker of Tiffany Amber, pop sensation Yemi Alade, media personality Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, film director Kemi Adetiba and founder of LEAP Africa, Ndidi Nwuneli.
EbonyLife TV Sisterhood Awards, in association with WimBiz
Winners 2017
Fashion Designer of the Year
Toluwaloju Olowofoyeku, Toju Foyeh
Entrepreneur of the Year
Affiong Williams, ReelFruit
Advocate of the Year
Wadi Ben-Hirki, Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation
TV Personality of the Year
Ada Afoluwake Ogunkeye (Folu Storms), The New Africa
Best Collaboration of the Year
Afua Osei and Yasmin Belo-Osagie, She Leads Africa
Ebonylife TV Hosts Successful Sisterhood Awards At Wimbiz Annual Conference
Spotlight shines on outstanding Nigerian women in business, creative and charity sectors
Hundreds of women converged at Eko Hotel and Suites this week for the annual Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WimBiz) conference.
The conference was empowered and inspired by outstanding speakers and role models.
The climax of the 2-day event was the EbonyLife TV Sisterhood Awards, in special partnership with WimBiz for the second year.
The awards recognise women who have made a significant contribution to their respective fields.
The Sisterhood Awards was launched in 2014, as part of the 50th birthday celebrations of Mo Abudu, founder and CEO of EbonyLife TV.
She was glad to see so many women being recognized for breaking barriers and collaborating with each other at this year’s awards.
“It was delightful to see women from diverse sectors being celebrated. I am hopeful that these awards will continue for many years, so that we can continue to encourage women who are working hard, achieving their dreams and uplifting the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.
One of the highlights of the evening was the special tribute to Joke Silva, the veteran actress of stage and screen, who is celebrating more than thirty years in the entertainment industry.
In addition to the hardworking and inspiring women who received awards and nominations, there were crowd-pleasing performances by popular vocalist 9ice and Bisola of Big Brother Nigeria fame.
The awardees received their plaques from some of last year’s winners and women who have been celebrated for their achievements, such as outgoing chairperson of WimBiz Executive Council, Aishah Ahmad, celebrity designer Folake Coker of Tiffany Amber, pop sensation Yemi Alade, media personality Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, film director Kemi Adetiba and founder of LEAP Africa, Ndidi Nwuneli.
EbonyLife TV Sisterhood Awards, in association with WimBiz
Winners 2017
Fashion Designer of the Year
Toluwaloju Olowofoyeku, Toju Foyeh
Entrepreneur of the Year
Affiong Williams, ReelFruit
Advocate of the Year
Wadi Ben-Hirki, Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation
TV Personality of the Year
Ada Afoluwake Ogunkeye (Folu Storms), The New Africa
Best Collaboration of the Year
Afua Osei and Yasmin Belo-Osagie, She Leads Africa
Made in Nigeria Product of the Year
Munira Shonibare, IO Furniture Limited
Man of the Year
Toke Ibru, Guardian Woman
Film and TV Director of the Year
Omoni Oboli, Okafor's Law
Philanthropist of the Year
Ebele Mbanugo, Run for a Cure Africa
Lifetime Achievement of the Year
Sola David-Borha, Standard Bank Group
People’s Choice of the Year
Wadi Ben-Hirki, Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation