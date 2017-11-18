Ebonylife TV Hosts Successful Sisterhood Awards At Wimbiz Annual Conference

Mo Abudu (EbonyLife TV), Aishah Ahmad (WimBiz Executive Council) and the WimBiz team at the 2017 WimBiz annual conference, just prior to the EbonyLife TV Sisterhood Awards

Spotlight shines on outstanding Nigerian women in business, creative and charity sectors

Hundreds of women converged at Eko Hotel and Suites this week for the annual Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WimBiz) conference.

The conference was empowered and inspired by outstanding speakers and role models.

The climax of the 2-day event was the EbonyLife TV Sisterhood Awards, in special partnership with WimBiz for the second year.

The awards recognise women who have made a significant contribution to their respective fields.

The Sisterhood Awards was launched in 2014, as part of the 50th birthday celebrations of Mo Abudu, founder and CEO of EbonyLife TV.

She was glad to see so many women being recognized for breaking barriers and collaborating with each other at this year’s awards.

“It was delightful to see women from diverse sectors being celebrated. I am hopeful that these awards will continue for many years, so that we can continue to encourage women who are working hard, achieving their dreams and uplifting the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.

One of the highlights of the evening was the special tribute to Joke Silva, the veteran actress of stage and screen, who is celebrating more than thirty years in the entertainment industry.

In addition to the hardworking and inspiring women who received awards and nominations, there were crowd-pleasing performances by popular vocalist 9ice and Bisola of Big Brother Nigeria fame.

The awardees received their plaques from some of last year’s winners and women who have been celebrated for their achievements, such as outgoing chairperson of WimBiz Executive Council, Aishah Ahmad, celebrity designer Folake Coker of Tiffany Amber, pop sensation Yemi Alade, media personality Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, film director Kemi Adetiba and founder of LEAP Africa, Ndidi Nwuneli.