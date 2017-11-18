Wisa Greid Quits Music For Roadside Preaching?

Hiplife artist Eugene Ashie known as Wisa Greid, is committed to sharing the word of the creator.

He is now seen preaching at public places, and in commercial vehicles.

Few days ago, Daily View Gh spotted Wisa Greid at 37 lorry station in a commercial vehicle sharing the world of God with its occupants.

Speaking in an interview with Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince, Wisa mentioned that one of the fundamental duties of man, as scribed in the Bible, is to spread the word of God to nations ” Mark 16:15″ so God can use anybody for His works.

He, therefore, urge all Ghanaians to come on board to spread the gospel according to Christ.