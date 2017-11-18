YouTube is one of the main means through which artists and creators all over the world earn hot cash just by monetizing and engaging with their followers. I...
Here Is How Much Ghanaian Musicians Earn On You Tube
YouTube is one of the main means through which artists and creators all over the world earn hot cash just by monetizing and engaging with their followers.
In recent time, the modern Ghanaian musician is not left out on this digital evolution in the music industry.
Local artistes like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and the likes are making it big time through this digital medium.
The list below which was put together by Barimah Amoaning Samuel, a Google Certified Digital marker and editor at Entamoty.com ranks the most bankable Ghanaian musicians on YouTube.
The main source of the figures in U.S Dollars is by credit “social blaze” a world class platform that provides You Tube statistics.
5. BECCA AFRICA
SOCIAL BLADE RANK - 95,741st
ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - 120$ - $1.9k
4.BISA K’DEI
SOCIAL BLADE RANK - 74,197th
ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - $218- $3.5k
3. STONE BWOY
SOCIAL BLADE RANK -82,644th
ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - $258- $4.1k
2.SARKODIE
SOCIAL BLADE RANK - 35,046th
ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - $600 - $9.6k
1. SHATTA WALE
SOCIAL BLADE RANK - 27,587
ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - $864 - $13.8k
