Here Is How Much Ghanaian Musicians Earn On You Tube

YouTube is one of the main means through which artists and creators all over the world earn hot cash just by monetizing and engaging with their followers.

In recent time, the modern Ghanaian musician is not left out on this digital evolution in the music industry.

Local artistes like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and the likes are making it big time through this digital medium.

The list below which was put together by Barimah Amoaning Samuel, a Google Certified Digital marker and editor at Entamoty.com ranks the most bankable Ghanaian musicians on YouTube.

The main source of the figures in U.S Dollars is by credit “social blaze” a world class platform that provides You Tube statistics.

5. BECCA AFRICA

SOCIAL BLADE RANK - 95,741st

ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - 120$ - $1.9k

4.BISA K’DEI

SOCIAL BLADE RANK - 74,197th

ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - $218- $3.5k

3. STONE BWOY

SOCIAL BLADE RANK -82,644th

ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - $258- $4.1k

2.SARKODIE

SOCIAL BLADE RANK - 35,046th

ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - $600 - $9.6k

1. SHATTA WALE

SOCIAL BLADE RANK - 27,587

ESTIMATED MONTHLY EARNINGS - $864 - $13.8k

Check out the list in the video.

