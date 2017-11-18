modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Music News

Pep Junia
Mr Eazi Drops New Jam For Christmas

Mr Eazi finds the time, between being appointed Apple Music’s Up Next artist and touring the world, to quell the fire stemming from an expanding fan base with his new single “Pour Me Water”

The track signals another of his kick-down-doors moments to further cement the Banku chief.

The song was produced by E-Kelly the producer of his global hit Leg over.

