Sarkodie Branches Into Entrepreneurship

Information is ripe that Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo a.k.a. Sarkodie is has ventured into manufacturing business.

He is said to have unveiled his sachet drinking water.

Named ‘Sark Natural Mineral Water’, the top notch rapper is hopeful of gaining market for his newly launched drinking water.

The water comes in both bottled and sachet forms so that every Ghanaian can afford to buy one depending on the individual’s status.

Photos or posters of ‘Sark Natural Mineral Water’ has popped up on social media and receiving massive trends.

This venture will also give jobs to some Ghanaians.

Sark Water