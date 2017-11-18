Insurance Policy For MUSIGA Ashanti Members

Some members at the launch of the MUSIGA Insurance Policy

The much talked about launching of an insurance policy for all members of the Musician Union of Ghana, Ashanti Branch, has successfully been launched.

The official launching took place at the Kumasi Cultural Centre last Thursday.

This brought a large number of members of the music fraternity together.

In attendance were the MUSIGA National Vice-president, Rev Yawson, Rev Mensah Bonsu, the leadership of the MUSIGA Ashanti Branch and members of the union.

The MUSIGA Ashanti Branch by gospel musician, Mad Augustina Addison whose innovation and creative has brought about this policy.

The life policy for the members was done in collaboration with Star Life Insurance Company, a very credible insurance company in Ghana.

Musiga Members