Epixode; Trigmatic To Perform At Porters Family Gospel Concert

It is not a common occurrence for a dancehall artiste and a rapper to headline a gospel music concert.

But on December 1, the entertainment industry will witness this rare phenomenon as dancehall artiste, Epixode and rapper, Trigmatic – will be mounting the stage to praise God.

They have been billed to perform at Potter’s Praise 2017 by the Potter’s Family Chapel.

The concert, which comes off at the Karikari Brobbey Park at Dansoman Last Stop, is a collaboration between Potter’s Family Chapel and the Prophet Alex Armstrong Ministries.

Come Farmer’s Day holiday, the two artistes will mount the stage to thrill patrons to some exciting gospel music performances.

It is, however, not clear which gospel songs - whether original compositions or songs of other artistes - the two will be performing but sources say, the night promises to be an epic one.

Apart from Epixode and Trigmatic, Potter’s Praise 2017 will also witness spirit-filled performances from Minister Ike Asamoah Warren, who will lead the Potter’s Praise Choir.

Lilzig, Minister Paolo, and Max Praiz have been billed to also perform at the concert this year.

Potter’s Praise is an annual free event organized by Potter’s Family Chapel. The event has been held in the church’s auditorium for the past three years.

This year’s event will be the first time the concert will be held outdoors.

Potter’s Praise 2017, according to the organisers, is a thanksgiving and soul winning event “after a year of Spiritual Emphasis, Gathering of the Family, Until One Day and The Great Exchange.”

Potter’s Praise will be followed by Potter’s Touch which will come off from December 5 to 8 at the church’s auditorium.

Speakers for that event include Prophet Alex Armstrong (host), Rev Julius Akalusi and Rev Anthony Ackah.