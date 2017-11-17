Creative Arts Persons Threaten To Demonstrate Over 2018 Budget

Some players in the creative arts industry have threatened to embark on a demonstration against goverment over the 2018 budget.

They have threatened to hit the streets and march to the seat of government to register their displeasure over the less prominence given the sector in the budget.

Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation of 2018 budget statement and economic policy to Parliament on Wednesday, said the government will commence feasibility studies to set up a Creative Arts Fund to support the creative arts industry.

The move, which was part of the party’s 2016 manifesto, was targeted at making available funds to modernize and develop the sector.

The Minister, apart from the Creative Arts Fund, also said the ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana’ programme, which was launched this year, will continue in 2018.

However, some industry players, who were pundits on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, are angered that government delivered empty promises in the 2018 budget reading.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson (Bulldog), Prince Tsegah, Prince Nana Poku (Ashes), Frankie 5 and Kwesi Ernest commenting on the budget expressed anxiety after what was described as a total neglect of the creative arts industry.

They further threatened to go on the demonstration to push for more attention to be given to the creative arts industry.

Bulldog said, “we have to mobilize ourselves and walk to that edifice. People fought and died for us and that is why we are sitting down here comfortably, so if we don't want to die for posterity we are a disgrace.”

Prince Tsegah called on the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Catherine Afeku to reveal what her Ministry has in store for the industry.

“It is our duty to make ourselves heard and we must take steps towards it. We must all unite and have a common purpose and let them know the importance of the industry,” he said.

Frankie 5 also said, “We should champion the passing of the Creative Arts Bill. It is quite unfortunate things are going on that does not seem to benefit the creative arts industry.”