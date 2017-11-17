Miss World 2017 On Saturday. Afua Begs For More Votes

Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi

The grand finale of the 65th Miss World pageant will come off on Saturday, November 18 in China.

Miss World is the longest running event of its kind and this year, the pageant will take place in the exotic island of Bali with a total of 130 contestants from all over the world including Ghana.

Ghana is being represented by Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi who is currently making her country proud out there. She is hoping to make her country even more proud at the grand finale.

But she needed extra support on social media via voting by the public to help her progress in the contest in the Head -to-Head Challenge.

The Head-to-Head Challenge was to give greater emphasis on social media and interactivity. The Challenge is to select 20 out of the Top 40 contestants. Voting was supposed to have ended on Wednesday but it was extended to Friday November 17.

Afua has asked Ghanaians to support her. A comment, like and sharing on Miss World social media pages on Facebook.com, Instagram, Twitter and the pageants website will also increase her chances of bringing the crown to Ghana.