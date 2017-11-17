Palm Media Hosts ‘Girl Talk’ Concert

Efya

This year's edition of the annual 'Girl Talk' musical concert will take place on December 27 at the National Theatre in Accra, organisers have announced.

Over the years, the 'Girl Talk' concert has been acclaimed as the best and foremost music event in the country; and this year's event, powered by Vita Milk, has a number of mouth-watering packages for music fans who will attend the show.

This year's event has been repackaged to give artistes billed for the event and music fans a memorable occasion that goes beyond dishing out thrilling outstanding performances for the night.

It will bring together some selected Ghanaian, Nigerian and South African female artistes on one platform to entertain and interact with music fans.

The names of all the female artistes billed for the event, according to the organizers, will be announced at the official launch in December.

The organisers disclosed that the event was going to be five hours of non-stop performances by all the female artistes from Ghana and other parts of the world.

They said, “This year's 'Girl Talk' concert is different from the previous concerts as it has been specially put together to celebrate Ghanaian and African music.”

They added, “Over the years, 'Girl Talk' has given the opportunity to some good Ghanaian female artistes to perform on the same stage with other celebrated African artistes.”

According to the organizers, the concert, which started in 2011, has chalked some successes over the years. They disclosed that this year's concert would take a different form from the previous shows.

The previous editions have witnessed thrilling performances by several renowned artistes like Kwabena Kwabena, Nigeria's M.I, Samini, Trigmatic, Nana Ama McBrown, Becca, among others.