My Focus Is Quality, Not Quantity Of Movies - Nana Akua Addo Replies Critics

Red carpet star and actress Nana Akua Addo has hit back persons who are criticising her for not appearing in movies but rather always wear fancy clothes on the red carpet.

According to her, the reason for not featuring in movies lately is because she is selective with the kind of films she features in.

Nana Akua Addo, known for movies such as ‘Destiny’s Child’, ‘Blood', and ‘Wanna Be’, has come under heavy criticisms especially from movie fanatics who say she has not featured in any movie recently to earn her the accolade of an actress.

Speaking to JoyNews’ MzGee, she said her focus is not on the number of movies but rather the quality of productions she features in.

“A lot of people are very ignorant and angry and they’ll love to unleash their anger and frustration on to you because you’re working so hard and with everything you’re doing, you’re being successful,” she said.

“If anybody says they don’t see me in movies, they don’t because I don’t want to be in any movies and it’s not about the numbers. When you look at Ama K. Abebrese and Abraham Attah, they don’t even have ten movies to their name but they’re in Hollywood and that is what they stand for,” she added.

The actress stressed further that “it’s not about the quantity and we have some actresses who have featured in about 100, 200 movies and still counting but have not even crossed boundaries.

"Is that what I’m looking for? NO! I have about 60 movies to my credit and people don’t even know because they were very trashy. I think I was one of the few women who started producing and the first lady who produced her movie I think, was Lucky Lawson.”

Often referred to as Ghana’s ‘Slay Queen’, the actress who was spotted wearing a red gown with a supposed 24 karat gold face jewellery at the just ended All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), also explained her reason for patronizing Nigerian designs over Ghanaian ones.

“One thing I’ve realized about Nigeria is, when you wear them, the love is amazing. Unlike Ghana where, when you wear your own Ghanaian designer’s design, you have people criticize them and not appreciating what they’ve done,” she explained.

“But in Nigeria, regardless of whether the dress is trashy or not, they’re proud that you’re even wearing them and wearing them well. So basically, anytime I go to Nigeria to do any event, I like to wear a Nigerian design and the feeling is amazing,” the actress concluded.