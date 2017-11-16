Edem 'Attacks' Okraku Mantey On Volta Region Stadium Request

Rapper Edem has described criticisms by Mark Okraku Mantey regarding his request to the President for a stadium to be constructed in the Volta Region as ‘bogus’.

In a recent interview with Lexis Bill on Joy FM, the rapper opined that he had been underrated and marginalised as a musician because of his geographical background.

The CEO of the Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) then requested that President Akufo-Addo build a stadium in his region in that interview.

However, CEO of Slip Entertainment Mark Okraku Mantey reacting to Edem’s request on Showbiz A-Z with Naa Ashorkor quizzed: “Why will Edem ask for a stadium, is he Asamoah Gyan?”

This statement did not go down well with the rapper who registered his displeasure to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Edem, born Denning Edem Hotor, added that he is a Ghanaian and has every right to demand a stadium in his region.

“I don’t have to be a footballer to ask for a stadium likewise I don't have to be a pilot to ask for an airport. I am a son of the land,” he said.

He stressed that he does not necessarily have to have a particular profession to ask for some level of development in Ghana.