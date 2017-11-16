Tanzanian Actress Sentenced Over Boyfriend’s Death

Lulu

A popular Tanzanian actress, Elizabeth Michael Kimemeta, commonly known as Lulu, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for unintentional killing of her boyfriend.

The boyfriend, a former movie star called Steven Kanumba, popularly known as The Great, died in April 2012 after he allegedly fell in his bedroom in the early hours of the morning.

She confessed to have quarrelled with Kanumba, but she denied causing his death.

The high-profile manslaughter case has been keenly followed in Tanzania.

Lulu won the 2013 Zanzibar International Film Festival Award for Best Actress and the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award for Best Movie Eastern Africa.