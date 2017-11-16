Celebrity Karaoke Night Slated For Dec. 22

Lexis Bill

This year's edition of the Celebrity Karaoke Night will take place at the top floor of the Grand Oyeeman Building located at Airport Residential in Accra on December 22.

The event which is being organised by Celebrity Fanzone promises to be a fun-filled night with a lot of activities, including live performances from celebrities.

The event is expected to attract a number of Ghanaians like Lexis Bill, Ebony, Nathaniel Attoh, Ama K Abebrese, James Gardiner, Joseph Agbeko and many others.

It will also witness live musical performances from a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

Celebrity Fanzone hosts, Jessica Saforo-Opare, Chantelle Asante and Akosua Hanson, who are all expected to take their turn on stage during the night, have expressed their excitement about the event and are looking forward to a wonderful night on Friday, December 22.

The co-producer of Celebrity Fanzone, Barima-Adu Gyimah, expressed excitement about the upcoming event and indicated that this year promises to be much more exciting.

“Last year's Karaoke night was a success. Patrons were given the avenue to let loose at the end of quite a busy and stressful year with some of their favourite celebrities,” he stated.

He added, “We expect a bigger turn-out this year as we sing and dance the night away. We also have a lot of fun-filled side attractions to keep everyone entertained during the event. I'll entreat everyone to turn up for Celebrity Karaoke Night 2017.”