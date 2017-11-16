Shina Peller, Dj Consequence, Music Superstars Set To Shut Down Dubai On The "Quilox World Tour"

The Wave has swept through 5 cities in 3 continents across the world leaving tales that will be told for years to come.

Quilox, the number one Nightlife brand in Africa took its world tour from Lagos to Ghana to New York, Atlanta and London.

Just when everyone thought we were done, Quilox is pushing the envelope and taking the luxury experience to the United Arab Emirates with a BANG.

Nigeria’s king of nightlife - Shina Peller will lead his team made up of DJ Consequence and Alatika on the drums, DJ Brooke Bailey, Ben Foster the hype man and some of Africa’s biggest acts to make history at VIP Room in Dubai on the 17th of November 2017.

Due to the capacity constraints and strong demand the venue changed from Club Movida to VIP Room - JW Marriott Marquis Hotel، Business Bay Metro Station, Sheikh Zayed Road - Dubai - United Arab Emirates.

Time is10pm – 3am

If you thought you had seen it all then you are not ready for what is about to happen

