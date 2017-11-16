Ghanaian Actress Doesn't Know Her Baby Daddy??

Ghanaian Actress Gloria Kani, who claimed that she has evidence of Bisa Kdei bonking a fellow musician’s girlfriend in Belgium has been caught in a web.

It would be recalled that when the news went viral, particularly when Gloria demanded a Range Rover from Bisa to enable her shut up or she’ll leak it.

Well she is back with a different story claiming she doesn't know the man responsible for her one week old bouncing baby boy.

In a quick chat with Gloria after Jibriel of Showcase Ghana heard she has given birth, Gloria disclosed the shocking news that, she really doesn't know the man who impregnated.

According to Jibriel, he thought the text was confusing until he called her to clarify which she didn't deny the fact.

"I have given birth and I can't tell who the father is". She said.

My question is, has this incident ever happened? and will you believe? Leave your comment below.

Checkout screenshots that contain the chat with Gloria Kani

Screenshot 3

Screenshot 1