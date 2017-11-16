modernghana logo

43 minutes ago | Music News

Yungfreshkellz_" AMOSHINE" Ft Virginberry X Macdon

Precious Amadi
Yungfreshkellz_

Ogbonda Kelvin Ikechi better known as YungfreshKellz , is a Nigeria and indigenous singer and songwriter.

He is signed into [FLE - Fresh Life Empire].
A record label like no other in the Nigerian music industry. YungFreshKellz boast of bringing together three extremely talented singers/songwriters and formal label mate on #Amoshin Cover and have passion for music industry over time to time.

This cover of IGEW 2pac #Amoshine happens to be the first body of work from yungfreshKellzas he prepare to take the world and storm with original songs lines and super dance steps.

Listen & Download “Amoshine (Cover)”
https://cloudup.com/files/iLyG1bsLsVs/download

