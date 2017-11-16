Kumkum Bhagya Fan Want To Meet Abhi And Pragya

A female fan of Ghana’s all-time best 'Twinovella', Kumkum Bhagya, has started saving towards the realization of her longtime dream of meeting her adorable stars in the Twinovela.

The lady hopes to make enough money to travel from her base in Kpandai in the Northern Region to attend a live show at the Accra Sports Stadium to meet the ‘most wanted’ telenovela Stars in Ghana recently.

“I am in love with Kumkum Bhagya and I have started saving, I mean I am doing 'susu' towards the live show in Accra…I have to meet Abhi and Pragya,” the lady said on Adom FM Trotro, a segment on Adom News.

According to Yaa Mansah, she would demand money from her boyfriend if she fails to make enough money from her savings.

Yaa Mansah would be joining millions of Ghanaians to celebrate the Kumkum Stars who are storming Ghana for live shows.

Abhi, Pragya, Tanu, and other casts in the all-popular Indian series, which is aired on Adom TV channel on Multi TV, every weekday would be coming to Ghana on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

After a dinner with Kumkum Bhagya lovers, the Bollywood crew will meet their fans at the Accra, Kumasi and Tamale Sports Stadia.

They would be joined by celebrated Ghanaian artistes such as Stonebwoy, Lilwin and others.

Kumkum Bhagya is ranked among the most watched TV programmes in Ghana.

The show is enjoyed by many Ghanaians including the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia who met the Kumkum Bhagya cast during a visit to India.