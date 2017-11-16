Tic Tac's PRO Blasts Shatta Wale For 'Dissing' Wizkid

Public relation officer of legendary Hiplife musician,Tic Tac;Edem Mensah-Tsotorme has taken a tumultuous swipe at Shatta Wale for 'dissing' Nigerian Superstar Wizkid.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale has been the trending topic on social media, after he declared Nigerian singer Wizkid as no superstar.

According to him, he does not see anything "extraordinary" about Wizkid even though he claims to be the best African artiste.

Shatta Wale cemented his statement by adding that meeting the 'Show You The Money' hitmaker will not be a stunner. Instead Wizkid should rather be amazed when he comes face to face with him (Shatta Wale).

The multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste's pronouncement had got a lot of Nigerians and some Ghanaians raining insults on him.

Beefing fellow artistes has been one of the opiates of the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker.

Expressing his disenchantment with regards to how Shatta Wale keeps disrespecting his fellow artistes, the public relation officer for Tic Tac;Edem Mensah-Tsotorme, who is also a reporter at Ghanaian Times Newspaper wrote on his Facebook wall that:

"Thinking aloud...Stop the by force beef, it is not nice.....

Is about time fans of Shatta tell him to respect himself and other brands... Why do you pick on people unprovoked just to demean their brands they have built for years?

When you say it, they will say he is smart.....what is smartness about this? Do you know the number of business deals and !Gigs this will cause him in Nigeria which is undoubtedly a bigger market in terms of numbers?

Did Wizkid and Davido pick on any Ghanaian artiste unprovoked to penetrate with their music?

Did they break into other countries by picking unnecessary fights with them? Hell no..

It is their good music, coupled with better sound, video and attractive brand package...

Just sit and learn the positive things they do...this is needless...

Due to this, our President who gave you a gift on your birthday, is being disrespected by Some Nigerians on social media”,