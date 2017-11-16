Sunyani Residents Gives Stirring Welcome To Freda, Winner Of 2017 MTN Hitmaker

Sunyani - based rapper, Freda, who was crowned winner of the MTN Hitmaker 6,received a rousing welcome when she arrived at the Sunyani Municipal on Friday, after making history as the first female to win the competition..

Many people, including Family, Friends, Traders, Students, Taxi Drivers and among others lined up on the streets and waved at her when she drove by.

According to Sunyani based radio Ahomka 90.5FM source, Freda, a native of Sunyani, paid a courtesy call on Brong Ahafo regional Minister Lawyer Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, where she was thanked for her hard work during the show.

They gave their blessings to the Sunyani - based rapper for her active participation and catchy performances during the show.

"Every human has his purpose of being in this world, for that matter when one puts efforts to achieve his or her dreams just like what Freda did, she would succeed" ,Minster told the crowd.

President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, urged her to always be on herself and try not to imitate others, "by doing so, you would end up losing your identity".

Meanwhile Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Suncity Radio 97.1,Sunyani ,who supported Freda during the show and organised for her homecoming, said it is his vision to always see upcoming youth succeed in any profession and all aspects of human life,"especially when it comes to Entertainment and sports" he added.

He promised to always give her a warm support that would encourage her to execute and accomplish what she promised to embark upon.

Brong Ahafo Region representative, Freda, was crowned winner of the MTN Hitmaker 6, making history as the first female to win the competition.

For her prize, Freda won a recording contract valued at GH¢100,000, as well as $5000 for the production of a music video from Content Connect Ghana.

Consistently the best performer throughout the 13-week duration of the music reality show, Freda faced stiff competition from the likes of Drew, Yaw Berk and Xali,who placed second, third and fourth respectively.

Drew got lucky as he was given a surprise GH¢20,000 to help kick-start his music career.

The auditorium of the National Theatre was packed and the finalists were determined not to disappoint.

Backed by the Patch Bay Band, the four finalists competed in two rounds; first they performed cover versions of songs from popular artistes, then they performed their original compositions for the final round.

Although Drew, Yaw Berk and Xali were great, they could not match the performance of Freda, who thrilled not only the audience but the judges, Francis Doku, Caroline Sampson and music producer Kaywa, any time she came on stage.