Philipa Baafi Takes Health Campaign To The Western Region

The “How Well Are You” campaign train of ace Ghanaian gospel musician, Philipa Baafi is set to hit the Western corridors of the country on Friday.

This will be the first time the musician cum Occupational Therapist and her medical team are taking the free medical screening and health talk out of Accra since she embarked on the campaign some eight months ago.

In collaboration with the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) Foundation and the Ministry of Health, the Philipa Baafi Foundation is expected to screen residents in 14 towns in the first phase of the “How Well Are You” campaign tour to the Western Region.

The 14 towns that will be covered include Takoradi, Sekondi, Kwesimintsim, Abura, Agona Nkwanta and Aiyinase. The rest are Esiama, Half Assini, Tikobo No. 1, Tikobo No. 2, Sowodadzem, Beyin, Jaway Wharf and Elubo.

Most of these communities are predominantly fishing communities and have considered the gesture of the Philipa Baafi Foundation relevant due to the nature of their jobs, fishing.

The launch of the Western Regional campaign is Friday, 17th of November at the Takoradi Market Circle and it is expected to be attended by Members of Parliament, District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives, Chiefs, Queens, and elders of these communities.

Also in attendance will be the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr. K. K. Sarpong, who has expressed GNPC’s willingness to support the Foundation in its efforts in bringing health delivery to the doorsteps of the people in the Region.

“We have always contributed to the economic and social well-being of the people in communities where we operate as we recognize the deep interdependence of healthy businesses and healthy societies”.

Background

The How Well Are You campaign is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Philipa Baafi Foundation.

This Campaign seeks to educate Ghanaians especially mothers, on the need to embark on routine health checks and not to do so when is often late. The average Ghanaian does not make time to go for health check up.

The campaign train stops at various markets and communities across the country to screen, counsel and if possible treat the patrons who are also given medicines free of charge.

Patrons are screened for the following:

Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Body Mass Index; BMI (Obesity) Sugar/Glucose Level (Diabetes) Rapid Malaria Tests (Malaria) Physiotherapy (Body & Joint Pain)

Already, the team has visited West Hills Mall, Mallam Market and Dome Market all in Accra.