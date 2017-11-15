Good News For Creative Art Industry: 2018 Budget To Start Feasibility For Creative Arts Fund

The government has revealed that it will commence feasibility studies to set up a Creative Arts Fund to support the creative arts industry.

The move, which was part of the party’s 2016 manifesto, was targeted at making available funds to modernize and develop the sector.

Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation of 2018 budget statement and economic policy to Parliament, said plans are underway for the establishment of the Fund.

“Governement will continue its initiatives to improve the Creative Arts sector with the establishment of a fully functional Creative Arts Secretariat and the commencement of feasibility studies to set up a Creative Arts Fund,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta, however, failed to disclose how much has been allocated for the Fund as well as what it has allocated to the Creative Arts sector in general.

The Minister, apart from the Creative Arts Fund, during Wednesday’s presentation said the ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana’ programme, which was launched this year, will continue in 2018.

The promgramme he said is aimed at boosting the local economy and also enable Ghanaians appreciate “their heritage”.

A gastronomic festival, according to the 2018 budget, will be organised to showcase Ghanaian foods and recipes through cooking competitions throughout the country as part of efforts to promote the local Ghanaian cuisine.

Below is the Budget statement on ‘TOURISM, CULTURE AND CREATIVE ARTS’

Tourism Research and Marketing Programme

The Ministry will also use international Tourism, Arts and Culture Fairs and fora and a Single Window portal to promote tourism and investment in Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com