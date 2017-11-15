Kiyo Dee Returns With New Single ‘Lost’

Kiyo Dee

Hip-hop artiste Daniel Agyapong, popularly known as Kiyo Dee, has resurfaced on the music scene with a brand new single titled 'Lost' featuring Ras Biggie of Akesefuo fame.

'Lost' is a hip-hop track fused with Afro-pop and reggae beats, and it is targeted at hitting all hiplife and hiphop music lovers.

Produced by ABe of ABe Music, the song which is yet to receive air play on all the local radio stations across the country will officially be released on November 25.

The single has inspiring and soul-touching lyrics which talk about everyday life and the need to desist from acts that seek to undermine the progress of others.

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, he said, “My latest single 'Lost' which is a party is ready for my fans to celebrate both Christmas and New Year with.”

The young songwriter is still in the studios working on a number of singles to be released early next year.

The artiste, who is a student at the Central University, was recently signed on to Speech Music Productions label.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Speech Productions, Enock Agyapong, disclosed that the message in the yet-to-be released single is very much related to everyday life issues.