Davido Beats Wizkid To Win Best African Act

Davido and Wizkid
Nigerian superstar Davido beat compatriot Wizkid to grab the MTV Europe Award for best African act yesterday.

They have both been nominated for the award at least two times each.

Davido was performing in Angola’s capital Luanda this weekend so didn’t make it to the ceremony. But he thanked everyone, including his mother, in an Instragram post.

The other contenders included South Africans Nasty C and Babes Wodumo, Kenyan Nyashinski and Angolan C4 Pedro.

The latter had told Focus On Africa radio before the ceremony that it was about time a Portuguese speaker won.

