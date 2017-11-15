Pokello Sizzles In Yellow With Luxury Car 

Pokello

Big Brother star Pokello Nare showed off her amazing figure in a recent shot that suggests she may have a thing for yellow.

The wife of Ghanaian actor and fashion personality, Elikem Kumordzi, days ago shared a shot of herself clad in a yellow blazer, heels, bag to match with a red pair of shorts as she leaned against a yellow Ferrari.

“SUPERSTRADA Do not dissect a rainbow. Do not destroy a beautiful phenomenon by overanalysing it,” Pokello said underneath the photo.

Yellow is described as the colour of sunshine, hope and happiness, yet it has conflicting associations.

On one hand, it stands for freshness, happiness, positivity, clarity, energy, optimism, enlightenment, remembrance, intellect, honour, loyalty and joy, but on the other, it represents cowardice and deceit.

But what does yellow mean to Pokello? She definitely looked beautiful, expressing herself in her colours. She is definitely a happy woman.

The Zimbabwean tied the knot with her Ghanaian husband after he pulled off what could be described as the most talk-about proposal yet during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) some years back.

She is currently in the news for not wishing her husband a happy birthday on social media, as some people are speculating they may be having problems.