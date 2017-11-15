‘I Have No Competition In Ghana’ 

Pam

New Jersey-based Ghanaian Afrobeats songstress, Pamela Esi Haim Darko, known in the showbiz circles as Pam, has officially announced her presence in the Ghana music industry.

Pam, who is signed unto 576 Muzik – a record label owned by sound engineer Pee On Da Beat, announced her presence with her debut record titled 'Lowkey' a few weeks ago.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday at French Fingers Pub in Accra, she revealed that music has been part of her since childhood but decided to pursue her education first.

Unlike others, her parents have been supportive of her education and her music career. According to her, even though many claim there's a tough competition in the industry, she strongly believes there's none.

“No, I don't see anybody as a competition. We are all different. There are multiple lanes on the road so we could share it. As long as no one crosses me when I am 'driving', it’s fine,” she indicated.

She is sure 2018 is going to be a ‘busy year’ for her because she has a lot in the pipeline. She revealed that she's got a bunch of singles to release, including high-quality music videos, as she hinted at a collaboration with A-List artistes like Shatta Wale, Ebony Reigns, E.L, Sista Afia, among others.

Born in the Accra suburb of Dansoman, Pam discovered her love for music at age eight playing the violin and singing in the children's choir. She segued into string bass playing at age 13 and eventually played in orchestras until age 20.

During her time in choral music, she sang in numerous professional choirs, passing auditions hitherto with consummate ease. She also briefly played the tenor saxophone. She reads music in the both bass and treble clefs and is classically trained.

Although Pam has always been passionate about music, her family, dominated by medical practitioners, managed to convince her to enrol at the University of Miami to read Nursing.

Unsurprisingly, along the line, she gave in to her affinity for the arts and diverted her course when she enrolled at the University of London Goldsmiths, studying for a Master's Degree in Media and Communication.

While pursuing her educational certificates, Pam never did away with her first love, music. In July 2017, she released her first single, 'Low Key'; this being the culmination of low key recording work since 2013. She believes she is a rare musical force to reckon with, and it is just a matter of time before everyone else believes same too.