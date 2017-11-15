Samini, Shatta Wale Fight Again....Over President Akufo Addo

Samini and Shatta Wale

Dancehall artistes Samini and Shatta Wale are at each other's throat again, but this time not over musical supremacy— it is about a visit to President Akufo-Addo.

Shatta, according to Kasapafmonline.com, poked fun at Samini, claiming his recent tweet directed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asking him for an invitation to the Flagstaff House is a joke.

Samini returned Shatta’s fire by calling him an “empty barrel.”

“Empty Burrell (sic) will always be noisy with the smallest stick hit,” Samini posted on Twitter Tuesday morning.

He also asked Wale to be thankful for his current success after a 10-year absence from the mainstream industry, and also “serve us content.”

“Oh you wake up eeh ? Ok cool. Welcome to world of properties. If I be you I go just thank God every day. 2003 to 2013 no easy. We happy for you. Wen you get time pass thru make I give you apor wai. Empty Burrell will always be noisy with the smallest stick hit. Good morning.”

“My own make dem (them) vex as dema queens have it on repeat… it's not always about the bag ah empty barrel sounds ooo. Sometimes sit down small and serve us content… #myown dey #dothatmagic chale Every decade we dey inside seen. Welcome back but chill mr late apostle…,” he added.