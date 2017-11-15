Music: Kill it - Fausky Fizzy (@FauskyFizzy)

Fausky Fizzy is a fast rising artist who ranks among the best talents coming out of Kaduna State, after the release of his last single "Money In the Bank".

2017 is a no chill year for this Talented Artiste who has delivered a Fresh, Big and mind blowing single

which one of the brightest Talent to come out of Kaduna State "Skales" has confirm dope.

Fausky Fizzy is out with a brand new single and he titled it "Kill It". Download, Enjoy, Share.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/vkkgm8ojoi/Kill_it_-_Fausky_Fizzy.mp3

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/291995

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

https://cloudup.com/cb66iGuv2W9