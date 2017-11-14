Duncan Williams Blasts Single Mom who go after married men

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williiams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, founder of Action Chapel International (AIC), has spoken strongly against single mothers who date other people’s husbands.

According to him, such women are ‘sick’ and ‘shegelele’.

Addressing his church members in a sermon last Sunday, Duncan Williams said most single moms get involved in unnecessary competition in their society and for that matter want to do everything it takes to make money.

He decried the rate at which single mothers, according to him, sleep with married men so they could spend lavishly.

Another reason, he said, is because these single mothers want to take their children to big schools at all cost to show their community that their children attend the tops schools in town, too.

The Archbishop described this as senseless.

“Why would a single woman want to take her child to Ghana International School, SOS, Lincoln and co if you can’t afford the fees?”

“For this reason they turn to sleep with married men to raise the fees because they want to show the society that ‘them dey’,” Duncan Williams said.

He stated that there is no problem for one to take her child to a big school; however, the one must be able to afford the fees.

He was of the view that one needs not to attend a big time school before becoming successful in life.

Referring to Fred Oware, renowned banker and Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Duncan Williams said “they are brilliant guys in this country. They never attended Oxford or Havard but have made it big in life."

The Action Chapel International founder further urged the single mothers to live a morally clean life and stop trading their bodies to married men for money.