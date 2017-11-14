UTV, GHOne TV And TV Africa Now Free to Air On Dstv

Cecil Sunkwa Mills

General Manager of Multi Choice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa Mills, has announced the addition of GHOne TV, UTV and TV Africa to the DStv platform this November.

According to him, “Our goal is to make great international and local entertainment more accessible to more people.”

“We strive to give people across Ghana the opportunity to see stories from across the world and their own home-grown stories on our various platforms,” he added.

Mr Sunkwa Mills stressed that the addition of the three channels will increase the number of Ghanaian channels available on DStv to 10, namely GTV, TV3, Metro TV, Adom TV, Joy Prime, Fiesta TV, UTV, GHOne TV and UTV, adding that “all these channels are available on all our five packages for subscribers to choose from.”

The general manager stated that this recent addition enriches the current offering of content available in Ghana.

GHOne TV will be available on Channel 361 and will offer authentic Ghanaian programming comprising of news and current affairs, movies, magazine and talk shows, sports, religious programming and riveting edutainment.

TV Africa will be available on Channel 362 and offers high quality programmes on education, development, culture and current affairs with a focus on Ghana and the African continent. Eighty percent of the station's news content is locally generated, and recently introduced several programmes to attract the Afropolitan viewer.

United Television (UTV) will be available on Channel 360 and provides a 24/7 line-up of well-produced family entertainment dedicated to delivering informative and entertaining programming.

Kwabena Adisi, CEO of EIB Network, expressed his excitement on this partnership to showcase the country to a wider audience across Ghana, adding that “we would ensure Ghana is positively promoted on GHOne TV as destination ready for business, tourism and investment.”

The Managing Director of Despite Company Limited and United Television (UTV), Fadda Dickson, is optimistic this partnership presents an opportunity for “the African continent to experience the rich culture that Ghana boasts of, United Television (UTV) would, thus, endeavour to showcase the cultural diversity of the country in its news coverage, local sitcoms and general content.”

These new Ghanaian channels will be automatically loaded onto your current package on November 14 at 9:00am.