Kloyosikplemi Festival In Limbo

Oklepeme Nuer Anobaa Sasraku II and some elders

The chiefs, queen mothers and people of Yilo State in the Eastern Region are not certain about holding their weekly activities planned for the 25th edition of the annual Kloyosikplemi festival.

This comes in the wake of the Eastern Regional Security Council (RESEC) court injunction placed on the celebration of the festival last week.

The court proceedings will take place at Koforidua tomorrow.

RESEC claimed that there was the need to impose a ban on the celebration in view of the security situation prevailing in the area.

But the Paramount Chief for Yilo State, Oklepeme Nuer Anoba Sasraku II, explained that the municipality is calm and very peaceful for the celebration.

“Festivals are for development and an event which unites us as a people, families may have their internal challenges, however, this should not lead to an ancestral process as well as denying businesses the opportunity make some gains,” he underscored.

“We have started the celebration which marks our year of jubilee under the theme: 'Unity In Diversity For Development', hoping to roll out a number of other activities just to make the celebration very historic,” he added.

He described the action of the RESEC as unfortunate and appealed to President Akufo-Addo to call the regional minister and RESEC to order.

The district police commander at Somanya and the MCE, when contacted by NEWS-ONE, only stated that all responses in this case must come from Koforidua.

Some traders who spoke to NEWS-ONE expressed worry about the action of RESEC.

Mamuna Moro, manageress of Premier Kitchen, a popular restaurant in Somanya, mentioned that most traders took loans from banking institutions to increase stocks in readiness for the festivities.

They prayed the court to give their chiefs a fair hearing, adding that Somanya is peaceful.

By Solomon Ofori