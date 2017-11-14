I Was Joking When I Tweeted For A Flagstaff House Visit – Samini

Samini has shocked many people with his latest comments that his tweet to President Akufo Addo concerning a Flagstaff House invitation is a joke.

According to the Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight, his tweet was triggered by an excitement over Shatta Wale’s meeting with the President.

He stated that Ghanaians should, therefore, not take his tweet seriously.

Speaking on an entertainment show on Empire FM, a Takoradi-based radio station, Samini indicated that the President inviting Shatta Wale to the seat of government is a good sign that the government has the music industry at heart.

He averred that by Shatta’s visit, he felt that other musicians should also be honoured to visit the President at the Flagstaff House and so he tweeted to that effect.

He has also been in the news for saying that he would be very disappointed if the President does not pay attention to his tweet to invite him to the Flagstaff House.

Therefore, his latest comments have caused a stir on social media with many, including Shatta Wale, questioning Samini’s right to ‘joke’ with the first gentleman of the land.

Others have concluded that his ‘joke’ comments are stemmed from the fact that the President has ignored his tweet which he made about two weeks ago just after Shata Wale met with the President.

Meanwhile Samini is currently promoting his lastest hit single ‘My Own’ and has arranged a bus tour to hit towns of some selected regions during the festive season.