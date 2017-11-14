Rex Coded Releases A Video For ‘Kaka’

Mpu Music Record Artist Rex Coded returns with the official video to his well acceptable tuned "KAKA".

‘Kaka’ was directed by Ruffikonz Films and the video shot in the beach square of Lagos, Nigeria.

KAKA showcases Afrobeat in another level adding gloss to the remarkable song.

Watch and share your thought

VIDEO DOWNLOAD LINK

https://cloudup.com/files/c6jIPPp0Y5g/download

YOUTUBE LINK

