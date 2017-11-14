modernghana logo

1 hour ago

Rex Coded Releases A Video For ‘Kaka’

Ekovibez Media
Mpu Music Record Artist Rex Coded returns with the official video to his well acceptable tuned "KAKA".

‘Kaka’ was directed by Ruffikonz Films and the video shot in the beach square of Lagos, Nigeria.

KAKA showcases Afrobeat in another level adding gloss to the remarkable song.

Watch and share your thought
VIDEO DOWNLOAD LINK
https://cloudup.com/files/c6jIPPp0Y5g/download

YOUTUBE LINK

