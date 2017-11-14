Teeflex Drops ‘Badman’

Nigerian Budding hip life star, Teeflex has dropped his latest single ‘Badman’.

The song is intriguing enough to give you unceasing goose-bumps as you listen.

‘Badman’, is a fusion of Afro-beat and Jamaican vibes exploited by the young act TEEFLEX conceptually portraying sensation to mention less.

Omo Ologo as he is fondly called has therefore proven his tenacity and versatility through his vocals, resonance and lyrical prowess as he categorically blessed the Mantra produced beat.