"Dj Consequence" Drops "The Playlist Mixtape" Vol. 5

Wave-making "DJ Consequence" prepares for his highly anticipated Vibes House Party by dropping the 5th volume of the critically acclaimed "The Playlist Mixtape".

The Playlist Mixtape Vol. 5 features regular collaborator in the person of Alatika, the drummer and this is one mixtape you can term the ultimate party starter.

DJ Consequence hosts the music industry at the inaugural edition of the Vibes House Party happening on the 17th of December and it sure promises to be fun.

For now, enjoy "The Playlist Mixtaep" Vol. 5.

Listen/Stream/Download 'The Playlist Mixtape" Vol. 5

https://my.notjustok.com/track/289531/dj-consequence-x-alatika-the-playlist-mixtape-vol-5

Listen/Stream On Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/djconsequence/dj-consequence-x-alatika-the-playlist-mixtape-vol-5