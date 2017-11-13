Kwabena Kwabena Features Manifest In New Song "Adansie"

His marital life may not be going well but obviously music is working for Kwabena Kwabena.

He has made a mark for himself in the industry as one of the most potent artistes to be produced not only in Ghana but across Africa.

After splintering into the Ghanaian music scene a decade ago with a sublime song titled "Aso", legendary Contemporary Highlife Musician, Kwabena Kwabena has officially released a potential Grammy Award winning song titled “Adansie”(Testimony) featuring sensational rapper Manifest.

Under the production of KBKB Music, ’Adansie” is a monstrous Highlife song that was recorded live by legendary sound engineer Kwame Yeboah.

Crooned in both the local and English dialects, ”Adansie'is an inspirational song that pinpoints the essence of being confident and believing in yourself in order to earn God’s favour.

Equitably, 'Adansie' is a well collaborated song that can easily win Ghana’s first ever Grammy award looking at how both Kwabena Kwabena and Manifest who are transcendent in proverbial lyrics arranged and flawlessly delivered the song.

On the 30th of November,2017, Kwabena Kwabena will be launching his 5th album titled “Ahyesi” (The Beginning) at the + 233 Pub and Grill in Accra.

The ten-track album includes hit songs like “ Tuamudaa’, Meniwaa” and the just released ‘ Adansie”

Kindly listen to "Adansie" in the audio!

https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/kwabena-kwabena-adabsie-ft-manifestpro-by-kwame-yeboah