Wisa Greid Premieres ‘I Miss You’ Video

Over the weekend, media personnel, friends/family had the exclusive opportunity to watch Wisa Greid's first video after signing to the Black Avenue Muzik label.

The event had a cozy atmosphere as Wisa interacted with the audience while performing a handful of some of his hit bangers.

The new video however received beautiful applauds and comments as it portrays Wisa in a never seen before classy and matured manner. "I Miss You" featuring Bisa Kdei is now playing on YouTube and stores worldwide.

