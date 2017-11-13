modernghana logo

1 hour ago | New Release

Wisa Greid Premieres ‘I Miss You’ Video

John Hermit
Wisa Greid Premieres ‘I Miss You’ Video

Over the weekend, media personnel, friends/family had the exclusive opportunity to watch Wisa Greid's first video after signing to the Black Avenue Muzik label.

The event had a cozy atmosphere as Wisa interacted with the audience while performing a handful of some of his hit bangers.

The new video however received beautiful applauds and comments as it portrays Wisa in a never seen before classy and matured manner. "I Miss You" featuring Bisa Kdei is now playing on YouTube and stores worldwide.

