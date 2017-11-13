Over the weekend, media personnel, friends/family had the exclusive opportunity to watch Wisa Greid's first video after signing to the Black Avenue Muzik label.
The event had a cozy atmosphere as Wisa interacted with the audience while performing a handful of some of his hit bangers.
The new video however received beautiful applauds and comments as it portrays Wisa in a never seen before classy and matured manner. "I Miss You" featuring Bisa Kdei is now playing on YouTube and stores worldwide.
Img 20171112 133547 355
Img 20171112 114855 791
Wisa Greid Premieres ‘I Miss You’ Video
