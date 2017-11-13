Ayariga 'Fires' Akufo-Addo For Inviting Shatta Wale To The Flagstaff House

The presidential candidate of the All People's Congress (APC) has called out President Akufo-Addo for sending Shatta Wale a birthday message and spending time with him at the Flagstaff House.

Hassan Ayariga believes the First Gentleman should be focused on solving the numerous challenges facing the country rather than making merry with artistes.

“Our President is busy smiling and busy laughing all the time. You can imagine the kind of workload that is lying down…” he told JoyNews’ Emefa Nancy Dzradosi.

He expressed his disappointment at the President’s kind gesture to Shatta Wale and described President Akufo-Addo as a birthday reporter.

“If the President was serious…I would have expected the President to invite leaders of the country…to come and sit with him and ask them 10 months into my government what has gone wrong? How can we help build Ghana rather than being a birthday reporter,” the former presidential candidate said.

Mr Ayariga indicated that the President has nothing to lose because the Presidency has been offered to him as a retirement package.

“Our President is 73 years old…and the Presidency is a retirement package which he is enjoying. If you watch the President he is always laughing and smiling. He has nothing to lose,” he asserted.

The founder of the All People’s Congress described the President’s invitation to Shatta Wale as ‘unnecessary’.

Shatta Wale on October 13 had requested to know what the President will be giving him as a gift on his birthday via Twitter.

On October 17, Shatta Wale’s date of birth, the President sent the artiste a tweet in which he wished him a happy birthday and gave him an invitation to the seat of government.

Shatta Wale subsequently visited the President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on November 1.

After the visit, a number of Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the event with some describing it as a good sign for Ghana’s music industry while some believe the invite was not necessary.