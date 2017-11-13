Wiyaala Back In Ghana To Thrill Audiences Again

Photo Credit: Louise Roberts

Wiyaala, Ghana’s iconic international singing star, has barely set foot back in Ghana following her extended UK and European tour and she is already thrilling patrons with back to back performances in Accra.

To Wiyaala, it matters not one jot whether it is a small show, a big show, a corporate show, a birthday party, an international festival or theatre, the charismatic songstress will always delight the audience with an outstanding display of stagecraft and vocal ability backed by the Djimba World Band, a group of handpicked musicians selected for talent, hard work and discipline.

And so it was at the weekend as Wiyaala performed two mesmerising back to back 90 minute sets, first at VinAfrica 2017 at the Labadi Beach Hotel followed the next day by a private VIP party for the 60th birthday celebrations of Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Faculty of Law.

As if that was not enough, the “young lioness of Africa”, before coming down from Wa to Accra to rehearse for the weekend performances, had performed to ecstatic “freshers” of Wa Poly in a Facebook video that went viral.

And there is no let up. Wiyaala is slated to perform at the Movenpick hotel at a dinner hosted by UNFPA Ghana on the 16th November.