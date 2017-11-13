Sarkodie Assures Safe Security At 2017 Rapperholic 

Sarkodie at the launch

Organisers of Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert have assured there will be safe security at this year’s event and appealed to the rapper's core fans to exercise restrain while attending the concert.

“Security has always been tight and we are even going to make it tighter because of other things that have happened at other events lately. We are going to make sure that the backstage is very tight with security. All the artistes are well protected and the whole compounds secure,” Kojo Poku, a member of SarkCess Music and A Team Productions, said.

He was reacting to a NEWS-ONE question about the state of security at the event.

The assurance follows recent security lapses at the 'Ashaiman To The World' concert by Stonebwoy, which led to alleged stabbing of the dancehall artiste's wife.

This year's concert has been slated for December 25 as usual at Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). It will parade some of greatest music industry and other international artistes.

Organisers have refused to name supporting artistes on the night as they want it to be a surprise.

It is the fifth edition of the concert and it was officially launched in a brief ceremony at the Multichoice head office in Accra on Friday, where the organisers — Sarkodie's SarkCess Music and A Team Productions — answered various questions, including questions about security and time of the event.

The team says it has no challenge with security. Safe security has been their hallmark in the last four years.

“We will be introducing scanners this time that will be used to scan bodies for weapons and others that are not supposed to enter the hall. The fans out there coming please when we ask you to spend a little time in the queue for us to go through the security checks, it is for your own good. We all want a good a show,” Kojo Poku added.