I Have Lost Count Of My Songs – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, says he can't put a figure on the number of songs he has released.

Speaking to Naa Klordey Odonkor on Ultimate Brunch, the dancehall artiste stated, “One thousand would be an exaggeration, but I have a lot of songs in the system, those that I have featured on and those that I have released.”

According to him, his first album 'Grade 1', which was released under Samini music, has 18 tracks and his second studio album 'Necessary Evil' has more than 30 songs and his third album now has 24 songs and has six songs on his 'Livingston EP'.

Stonebwoy is expected to release his third studio album titled 'Epistles of Mama' (EOM), dedicated to his late mum who passed away in 2015.

The double album which has two CDs made up of reggae and Afro-beat has 12 songs on each CD, and it is expected to be released on the internet on December 12, 2017, something his fans should look forward to this yuletide.

He added that the reggae CD features top Jamaican reggae artistes like Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid, Gramps Morgan and others.

The Ashaiman-born hitmaker also features Kevin Boy, King Promise, Ebony, Amaraee and Efya on his yet-to-be released album.