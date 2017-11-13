All Set For Joy FM Old Skuuls Reunion

DJ Andy Dosty

Ghana's biggest outdoor event, the Joy FM Annual Skuuls Reunion, is set to hit Accra in a grand style come Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The event has served as a networking and socialisation platform, bringing together alumni of various schools to relive memories of their school days.

This year's edition of the event will bring together old students from all Ghanaian second cycle and tertiary institutions on one stage to reminisce the exciting school days and reconnect with lost mates.

It is expected to attract over 100,000 old students throughout the country who would participate in various sporting activities such as 'gari soakings', arm wrestling and others.

The event, according to the organisers, will also witness live musical performances from some selected Ghanaian artistes.

They added that there will be good food and plenty to drink with great music from some top African DJs.

The organisers has also promised patrons of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion a day to remember as they and sponsors of the event will give away several exciting gifts and souvenirs.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in schools, in friendship and in sports, and this year’s won't be different.

This, according to organisers, is to allow for the staging of the fun-packed activities the reunion is noted for.

Preparations for this year's event are far advanced and the various schools are also getting ready to make studio appearances ahead of the main event.