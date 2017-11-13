Emelia Arthur Storms Accra With Made-In- Ghana Exhibition

Emelia Arthur

Gospel artiste Emelia Arthur, who is also the made-in-Ghana campaign ambassador, will tour some business centres in the capital from today to Friday, November 17, 2017,

The tour, dubbed 'Made-In-Ghana Mobile Exhibition', will see various Ghanaian producers display their products on a moving van through some principal business centres in Accra for promotion.

The campaign ambassador will stop intermittently at vantage points to interact with prospective and potential consumers and explain to them the need to patronise locally-made products as the Christmas approaches.

The tour will be climaxed on November 18, 2017 with a made-in-Ghana dinner at the Osu Castle to honour some industry players who have worked around the clock to ensure that Ghanaian products are accepted by all.

The gospel artiste was unveiled as the made-in-Ghana campaign ambassador in 2016 by the Ministry of Trade & Industry.

Emelia Arthur's role as an mbassador will include serving as a role model for the campaign, creating awareness on made-in-Ghana goods and services on her various platforms and participating in events related to the made-in-Ghana campaign.

The gospel artiste has released a new song titled 'Nyame Enndi Ye Abro' (God Won't Forsake Us) to help bolster her crusade.

“The track, sung in Fante, Twi, Ewe and Ga says once we plant seeds and they germinate, it means God won't ever forsake us so we must rise and raise up this country by relying on our own efforts,” she added.