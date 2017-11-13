Samini Hopeful Of A Response From Akufo-Addo On His Tweet To Visit Flagstaff House

Dancehall artiste, Samini says he is optimistic that President Nana Akufo-Addo will give his tweet for an invitation the needed attention.

Samini was one of the musicians that tweeted at the President after fellow dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale’s tweet got prominence and was subsequently invited to meet the First Gentleman.

In a conversation with JoyNews’ MzGee, the artiste who is set to embark on a seven-city tour - Agbozume, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Bolgatanga, Sunyani, Kumasi and Accra - believes a hangout with the President at the Flagstaff House will add value to his prestigious brand.

“…my tweet to the President. What I feel is that, it’s quite a tall list of achievers in this country so Twitter has become a platform on which our President, His Excellency can sometimes feel free with us, I feel I can take advantage of that as an influential person to talk to him,” he said.

The ‘My Own’ singer added that, “I felt like there is a move to allow entertainers and entertainment into the Flagstaff House which is not a common thing because we are seen as the direct opposite of the people in suits and ties so I felt like it was a good move and it will make us feel free to approach the corporate world if we are able to hang out with the President.”

Samini, who will not have his annual concert ‘Saminifest’ this year, denies claims that the President’s response to Shatta Wale’s tweet was an eye-opener.

“It is not an eye opener perse. What I would say is that if the President has legitimately invited an achiever to the Flagstaff House after wishing [the artiste] happy birthday and he honoured the invitation, then it makes it cool for achievers and industry people to know that you can randomly get a tweet from the President on your birthday and you can randomly get invited to come and just spend some time in the Flagstaff House so I just tweeted that my birthday is around the corner so if anything, ‘I dey o’”.

When asked if he was hopeful of a response from the President, Samini responded affirmatively.

“Of course, of course, the Twitter account is official. It works. Maybe the tweet has vanished from the timeline just like Stonebwoy’s tweet as well because both of us haven’t got a reply yet. Maybe that day, the president wasn’t on twitter which is understandable.”

Though Samini believes someone may have brought the President’s attention his tweet, he insists he would be disappointed if he never gets a reply from the President.

“No, no, no. I don’t expect the president to always be on Twitter. If it is an old tweet and he couldn’t respond then, let the tweet go, unless I tweet again in frustration, which I do not intend to,” he added.