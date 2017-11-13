Nonso Faith Drops My Trust

‘My Trust’ is a spectacular and heartwarming worship single by the Nigerian new era and Port Harcour- based Gospel minister Nonso Faith.

Nonso Faith debuts ‘My Trust’ which is her take off single into the ministry to manifest God's amazing shield in times of calamities.

The song ranging of a soft ultra and impressive sultana melodise the attitude we should portray when faced with challenges - hence the line ‘Creator of the world, I put my confidence in You’.

Powerfully, the fast rising music maestro dip toed her phantom vocal topped with the overshadowed rifling of the pianist to give a life and inspirational worship signal in this evergreen tune.

You can't afford to let go of God as you copped this wonderful masterpiece My Trust

This wonder making tune is produced by Nigerian prolific producer Mr. EChris.

Download, Listen And Share!

Untagged Download Link: https://goo.gl/uXyaok

Brief Bio:

Nonso Faith is a Nigerian born singer, an indigene of Erema town in River State.

She was born into a family of four, to the loving arms of Rev & Pastor (Mrs) Simon Peter Isaiah.

Her parents are resident ministers of living Christ chapel int'l.

She's a graduate of Linguistics and Literary studies at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt.